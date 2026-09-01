Chelsea close in on Manu Kone as £52m deal with Roma enters advanced talks

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Chelsea breaking news
(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

The French International has been linked with a move to the Premier League since the start of the World Cup, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Chelsea. Enzo Fernandez is closing on a move to Manchester City, and Chelsea will need to replace him properly.

Manu Kone could replace Enzo Fernandez

Manu Kone of AS Roma
Manu Kone of AS Roma (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Talks are currently underway between Chelsea and Roma regarding a potential move. According to Angelo Mangiante, the deal could be worth around £52 million, and the two clubs are currently in advanced negotiations to get the deal across the line. Jamie Gittens is also expected to join AS Roma on loan as part of the deal until the end of the season.

The young attacker has not made the desired impact in the Premier League, and he could struggle for opportunities this season. It makes sense for him to leave Chelsea for regular playing time. If he manages to regain his form and confidence at Roma, Chelsea might be able to sell him for a substantial fee at the end of the season.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Stories / Latest News
Yankuba Minteh Brighton
£80m Liverpool target could move before deadline as representatives push for deal
Xabi Alonso Chelsea
Chelsea make €45m move for 22-year-old star after zoom call with Alonso
Roberto De Zerbi gestures during Tottenham's defeat vs Brentford
Tottenham consider deadline day move for ‘one of the best players in the world’

Kone could strengthen Chelsea’s midfield

Roma midfielder Manu Kone in action
Roma midfielder Manu Kone in action (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Kone has shown his quality in Germany and Italy. He has also been a key player for his country at the international level. There is no doubt he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Chelsea. He will add physicality, defensive cover, control, and composure to the team. The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be exciting for him.

Kone will certainly look for a big club at this stage of his career, and the opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for him. He will hope that the two clubs can iron out an agreement quickly.

More Stories Manu Kone

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *