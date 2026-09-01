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Chelsea are interested in signing the AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

The French International has been linked with a move to the Premier League since the start of the World Cup, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Chelsea. Enzo Fernandez is closing on a move to Manchester City, and Chelsea will need to replace him properly.

Manu Kone could replace Enzo Fernandez

Talks are currently underway between Chelsea and Roma regarding a potential move. According to Angelo Mangiante, the deal could be worth around £52 million, and the two clubs are currently in advanced negotiations to get the deal across the line. Jamie Gittens is also expected to join AS Roma on loan as part of the deal until the end of the season.

The young attacker has not made the desired impact in the Premier League, and he could struggle for opportunities this season. It makes sense for him to leave Chelsea for regular playing time. If he manages to regain his form and confidence at Roma, Chelsea might be able to sell him for a substantial fee at the end of the season.

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Kone could strengthen Chelsea’s midfield

Kone has shown his quality in Germany and Italy. He has also been a key player for his country at the international level. There is no doubt he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Chelsea. He will add physicality, defensive cover, control, and composure to the team. The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be exciting for him.

Kone will certainly look for a big club at this stage of his career, and the opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for him. He will hope that the two clubs can iron out an agreement quickly.