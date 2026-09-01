Jamie Gittens warming up for Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens remains a transfer target for Roma, but he’s expected to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrice Hawkins.

Posting on X, Hawkins has once again linked Gittens with Roma, though it seems like it’s going to be too complicated for him to seal a late exit from Chelsea.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about Roma pursuing Gittens, but a previous report from Sky Sports also claimed that Chelsea had ruled out letting the 22-year-old go.

See below as Hawkins has now posted: “Jamie Gittens is expected to stay at Chelsea despite interest from AS Roma.”

?? Jamie Gittens is expected to stay at Chelsea despite interest from AS Roma. @RMCsport Chelsea rejected an initial loan approach, and talks over a potential move remain complicated. pic.twitter.com/vMGFqot1Es — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) September 1, 2026

He added: “Chelsea rejected an initial loan approach, and talks over a potential move remain complicated.”

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Will Jamie Gittens get a chance at Chelsea?

Gittens looked an outstanding talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but it hasn’t quite happened for him yet at Chelsea.

The England Under-21 international joined the Blues last summer, and ended up playing 27 games, scoring only one goal in 2025/26.

It’s not easy to see Gittens getting many more opportunities this season due to the presence of Morgan Rogers in Chelsea’s attack, but it seems they’re keen to keep him around as a squad player.

Chelsea have let Alejandro Garnacho go, so that’s one less competitor in that area of the pitch, but in general it looks like it could be an uphill struggle for Gittens to get a regular role.

It will be interesting to see if there’s still the chance that this ‘complicated’ deal could still get done in the final few hours before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The transfer window officially closes at 11pm, but we’ve often seen late drama on Deadline Days in the past.