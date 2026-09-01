Chelsea logo on corner flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been spotted arriving in Italy today as he’s expected to complete a medical and sign for Como.

The Spanish shot-stopper has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge, and in the last few days he’s been replaced by Emiliano Martinez.

Sanchez started for Chelsea in their opening Premier League match against Fulham, but notably put in a poor display that seemed to be the final straw for his Blues career.

CFC ended up signing Martinez from Aston Villa, and he started their next game against Brighton, while Sanchez now looks to be closer to leaving to join Como…

.@Como_1907, Sanchez è atterrato a Malpensa Prime: ora le visite pic.twitter.com/ar9lto8KKy — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) September 1, 2026

See the video above as reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims this shows Sanchez arriving ahead of his medical with Como.

This also follows Fabrizio Romano previously breaking the news that Sanchez was on his way to Como on loan…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Como reach verbal agreement over loan deal to sign Robert Sánchez, here we go! Como and #CFC agree on loan terms as the Spanish goalkeeper replaces Tornqvist who’s joining Monza in Serie A. New chapter for Sánchez after Dibu joined Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/dic7vq9qpm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2026

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Chelsea ruthless with Martinez transfer and Sanchez exit

Chelsea showed a real ruthless side with their handling of the Sanchez situation, though it’s also slightly unclear why it took them so long to act.

The 28-year-old was quite clearly not good enough for Chelsea, as we saw numerous times last season and the year before.

While you have to applaud the west London giants for moving quickly to replace him after his poor performance against Fulham, it’s still slightly puzzling that they didn’t have a new ‘keeper in place in time for the start of the season.

After all, Chelsea got a bit lucky that a top shot-stopper like Martinez was still available, and they might not get so lucky again in future if they leave it that late to sort out a key position.

Xabi Alonso’s side also won that game at Craven Cottage, but failure to strengthen in time could see them drop points in future, which is not the kind of organisation needed at a big club with title aspirations.