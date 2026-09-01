Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli sale to Al Hilal reportedly won’t be finalised by tonight’s transfer deadline, though it’s still on.
This is because the Brazil international can put the finishing touches on his move before the Saudi Pro League’s deadline, as their transfer window is on a different schedule.
See below for details as Gunnerblog of the Athletic says Martinelli’s exit is still on, with the 25-year-old set to undergo his medical with Al Hilal tomorrow…
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? Gabriel Martinelli’s move to Al-Hilal remains on course, but will not be completed before Tuesday’s 11pm #EPL deadline.
Transfer deadline in Saudi Arabia is on Sept 6. Martinelli set to undergo a medical on Weds before signing 4 yr deal.@TheAthleticFC… pic.twitter.com/gPUi9T2hVO
— gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) September 1, 2026
“Gabriel Martinelli’s move to Al-Hilal remains on course, but will not be completed before Tuesday’s 11pm #EPL deadline. Transfer deadline in Saudi Arabia is on Sept 6. Martinelli set to undergo a medical on Weds before signing 4 yr deal,” Gunnerblog posted on X.
This follows Arsenal and Al Hilal agreeing for Martinelli to move for a £60m fee, as previously reported by the Athletic.
Arsenal taking a risk with Gabriel Martinelli sale
Arsenal fans probably would have all been in agreement about the need to bring in an upgrade on Martinelli this summer.
However, with the Gunners now surely running out of time to get a significant signing in, it seems a bit risky to still be allowing Martinelli to leave.
Even if Martinelli hasn’t quite been at his best in recent times, he’s still a proven Premier League forward with the pace and goal threat to make a difference.
As much as this might not sound like a huge compliment to Martinelli, he’s better than nothing.
Arsenal have already let Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus leave, while Ethan Nwaneri has moved on loan to Borussia Dortmund.
If Martinelli goes as well, with Christos Tzolis the only attacking signing coming in, that leaves Mikel Arteta worryingly short in the final third.
That deal must be called off as Liverpool called off Gapko deal. WE CANNOT AFFORD TO LOOSE MARTINELLI WITHOUT GOOD REPLACEMENT. Our game against Aston Villa said it all.
I don’t think Arsenal really wanted to sell Martinelli. It was because he refused to extend his remaining 1 year contract and was going to run it down to leave next year for free!
(Unless they can persuade him to extend his contract for another 2 years!, it maybe too late)
On a different player, why didn’t Arsenal offer Chelsea £90m Zubimendi plus £30m for Enzo Fernandez?
he has 1 year extension if club want to.