Journalist issues Monday night Enzo Fernandez update that could prove game-changing

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez has moved into a decisive stage, with direct negotiations with Chelsea continuing late into Monday evening.



The Argentina international has been linked with a move to the Etihad throughout the summer, but talks have accelerated dramatically in the final hours before the transfer deadline.

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Those close to Fernandez are now reportedly increasingly confident that the 25-year-old will become a Manchester City player, although Chelsea still have important conditions that must be satisfied.

Enzo Fernandez camp optimistic over Man City move

According to Ben Jacobs, club-to-club negotiations between Chelsea and Man City continued late into the evening.

Sources close to Fernandez are said to be optimistic that an agreement will be reached, with the midfielder keen on joining City.

That optimism comes after the first major breakthrough in negotiations. Sky Sports reported that City have now opened direct talks with Chelsea despite missing the Blues’ earlier August 14 deadline for offers.

Chelsea had previously valued Fernandez at around £120m and remain willing to sell only if the price is right and they can strengthen their squad before the window closes.

There is also growing confidence on the player’s side. Fernandez wants the move and has his heart set on joining City, while Chelsea have already sounded out potential replacements including Manu Koné and Lamine Camara.

Chelsea’s replacement search could decide everything

At this point, the biggest obstacle may no longer be convincing Fernandez.

The player appears open to the transfer, City are finally negotiating directly, and Chelsea have shown a willingness to do business at the right price.

The real issue is timing. Chelsea cannot afford to lose one of their most important midfielders without bringing in a high-level replacement.

With only hours remaining, that gives Xabi Alonso’s side very little margin for error.

From City’s perspective, Fernandez would be a major statement signing. Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders have all left this summer, meaning Enzo Maresca still needs another elite midfielder despite significant spending elsewhere.

Fernandez fits that requirement perfectly. If Chelsea can secure Koné, Camara or another preferred replacement quickly, this transfer could move very fast.

But if their replacement plans stall, they may decide that keeping Fernandez is more valuable than accepting even a huge late offer.

Sources: Man City star lands on Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich transfer shortlists