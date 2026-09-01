Journalist provides key Julian Alvarez transfer update with just hours until deadline

Julian Alvarez in action against Arsenal last season (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez reportedly looks to be heading towards staying at Atletico Madrid today as we head towards the final few hours of the transfer window.

Arsenal have been keen on Alvarez this summer, but it looks like there’s no time left now for them to change the player’s mind about making a move to the Emirates Stadium.

See below as the reliable Matteo Moretto posts on X about Alvarez’s situation, with the Argentina international seemingly accepting that he’ll remain an Atletico Madrid player for this season…

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Julián Alvarez ya piensa en el Atlético. El argentino despide el mercado de fichajes que echa el cierre en unas horas como un rojiblanco más. En @marca. https://t.co/SgribBurn6 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) September 1, 2026

“Julián Álvarez is already thinking about Atlético. The Argentine is seeing off the transfer window, which closes in a few hours, like one more rojiblanco,” Moretto said.

In the last few days, Fabrizio Romano reported for CaughtOffside that Arsenal were still ready to move for Alvarez if he gave them the green light.

However, it now seems highly unlikely we’re going to see a late change of heart from the 26-year-old, who has favoured Barcelona as his next destination all the way through this saga.

Can Arsenal have a positive end to the transfer window?

This summer has turned into a bit of a nightmare for Arsenal, who haven’t strengthened their attack after that looked like their one area of weakness last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side won the Premier League title, but lacked spark in the final third in the Champions League final as they lost on penalties to PSG, who dominated that game in terms of possession and chance creation.

Big targets like Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior, and Bradley Barcola have all slipped away, and it seems like Alvarez is heading the same way.

There’s not long left now for AFC to find someone else, and it’s hard to get a major statement signing done in the final hours of the window.

Alvarez making a late U-turn and deciding to join Arsenal would no doubt be very welcome, but it’s increasingly hard to see that happening.