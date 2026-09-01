(Liverpool FC)

Liverpool have agreed to sign Lucca Brughmans from KRC Genk.

According to a report by Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool will pay €35 million for the talented goalkeeper, and the player will remain at KRC Genk on loan this season. He will join up with the Premier League club next season.

Liverpool sign Lucca Brughmans

🧤🇧🇪 Lucca Brughmans will stay an extra season to KRC Genk. Deal now completed between both parties on €35M deal, as revealed yesterday. 🔴 🦅 Liverpool will enjoy their top belgian talent next season from summer 2027. #mercato #LFC #JPL pic.twitter.com/aCkQEECabY — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) September 1, 2026

Brughmans is highly rated in Belgium, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

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Brughmans could be a future star

Alisson Becker is in the twilight stages of his career, and Liverpool need a long-term replacement for the Brazilian. It remains to be seen whether the Belgian can adapt to the Premier League quickly and establish himself as an important player for the club in future.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for the youngster, and he will look to establish himself as a first-team player with the Reds next season.

Meanwhile, Giorgi Mamardashvili has been linked with a move away from Liverpool as well. The Georgian has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he has not produced the desired performance when given the chance.

It is necessary for Liverpool to invest in another goalkeeper, and the deal for the young Belgian certainly makes a lot of sense. There is no doubt that he has tremendous potential and Liverpool could help him develop further.

Brughmans needs regular opportunities to develop further, so letting him continue at the Belgian club this season is a wise decision.