Liverpool agree €35m deal to sign Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola looks on
(Liverpool FC)

Liverpool have agreed to sign Lucca Brughmans from KRC Genk.

According to a report by Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool will pay €35 million for the talented goalkeeper, and the player will remain at KRC Genk on loan this season. He will join up with the Premier League club next season.

Liverpool sign Lucca Brughmans

Brughmans is highly rated in Belgium, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United breaking news
Manchester United hold talks to sign £8m wonderkid before deadline
Alejandro Balde in the pre-match warm-up for Barcelona
Fresh twist as Man United trying again to sign 22-year-old before tonight’s deadline
Enzo Fernandez and Manu Kone
Update on Chelsea’s midfielder search as Blues make risky transfer gamble

Brughmans could be a future star

Alisson Becker is in the twilight stages of his career, and Liverpool need a long-term replacement for the Brazilian. It remains to be seen whether the Belgian can adapt to the Premier League quickly and establish himself as an important player for the club in future.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for the youngster, and he will look to establish himself as a first-team player with the Reds next season.

Meanwhile, Giorgi Mamardashvili has been linked with a move away from Liverpool as well. The Georgian has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he has not produced the desired performance when given the chance.

It is necessary for Liverpool to invest in another goalkeeper, and the deal for the young Belgian certainly makes a lot of sense. There is no doubt that he has tremendous potential and Liverpool could help him develop further.

Brughmans needs regular opportunities to develop further, so letting him continue at the Belgian club this season is a wise decision.

More Stories Lucca Brughmans

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *