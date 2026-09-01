Liverpool make their stance clear after rejecting £30m bid from Premier League club

(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Liverpool have rejected a sizeable £30 million offer from Nottingham Forest for teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni, making it clear that the 19-year-old remains part of Andoni Iraola’s plans.



Forest are searching for another central midfielder before the transfer deadline after selling Elliot Anderson to Manchester City earlier in the summer.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Nyoni emerged as an ambitious target, but Liverpool have wasted little time in turning down the approach.

Liverpool reject £30m Nottingham Forest offer

According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest submitted a package worth £30m for Nyoni, including £25m guaranteed and a further £5m in potential add-ons.

Liverpool rejected the proposal and currently have no intention of selling the England youth international.

The stance is understandable given the club’s midfield situation. talkSPORT reports that Nyoni is expected to play a meaningful role this season following Curtis Jones’ move to Inter Milan.

The midfielder signed a long-term contract last summer and has already accumulated more than 20 senior appearances despite his age.

Nyoni’s long-term importance is also reflected by Liverpool’s official website, which highlights his rapid progression from the academy into the senior setup.

He became Liverpool’s youngest-ever player in European competition and has been pushing for more regular first-team minutes during pre-season.

Reds are right to protect Nyoni

£30m is a substantial offer for a 19-year-old who is not yet a regular starter, but Liverpool’s decision still makes sense.

Nyoni is exactly the type of player the club should be reluctant to lose too early. He has technical quality, composure in possession and the flexibility to play in several midfield roles.

There is also a practical reason to keep him.

Liverpool have already lost Jones and have not added another central midfielder during the closing stages of the window. Selling Nyoni now would reduce depth even further and leave Iraola with little time to replace him.

Forest’s interest does show how highly the youngster is rated elsewhere, though. A £30m package for a teenager with limited Premier League experience is not insignificant.

That should encourage Liverpool rather than tempt them into selling.

Liverpool locked in £75m deadline day battle over Premier League winger who is already on strike