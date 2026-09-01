Andoni Iraola and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Molly Darlington, Peksi Cahyo/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made an effort to sign Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto towards the end of the summer transfer window.

However, it seems the Reds have had a loan offer turned down, with the Blues only keen to sell the France international permanently if possible.

It seems that won’t be happening here, however, as journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports that Liverpool don’t currently have the finances to sign Gusto in a permanent transfer.

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? Liverpool made a final push today to sign Malo Gusto on loan, but the attempt ended without success. The Reds were only willing to consider a loan with no mandatory buy clause, while Chelsea were pushing for a permanent transfer. Liverpool simply don’t have the financial… pic.twitter.com/VcWihLYr5D — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) September 1, 2026

“Liverpool made a final push today to sign Malo Gusto on loan, but the attempt ended without success. The Reds were only willing to consider a loan with no mandatory buy clause, while Chelsea were pushing for a permanent transfer. Liverpool simply don’t have the financial means to make a permanent deal happen,” Hawkins said.

Liverpool fail to sign Malo Gusto but a right-back needs to be on the agenda

Liverpool looking into a deal for Gusto makes sense due to the club’s ongoing issues at right-back since Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure last year.

The England international ran down his contract at Anfield and moved to Real Madrid, and it’s fair to say that Jeremie Frimpong hasn’t really delivered as his replacement.

Gusto may well have been an upgrade, but it doesn’t look like a deal will be possible this late on in the window.

Chelsea to keep Malo Gusto

It now looks like Gusto will be staying at Chelsea this summer, barring any last-minute drama.

We were informed that Manchester City were interested in Gusto, but that’s another potential move for the former Lyon defender that hasn’t materialised.

Gusto has performed well for CFC, but one imagines he might struggle to continue as first choice this season.

If Reece James stays fit, he’s likely to start most games for Xabi Alonso’s side, and they also have new signing Marco Palestra for the right-back position.