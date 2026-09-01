Surprise bombshell as Ornstein reveals club "working to hijack Sunderland move for Malick Fofana"

Malick Fofana and David Ornstein (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has reported that Crystal Palace are working on a surprise late deal to hijack Malick Fofana’s move to Sunderland.

The talented young Belgium international has been the subject of late transfer interest ahead of tonight’s deadline, with Arsenal mentioned as possible suitors yesterday.

Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Fofana, but that now seems unlikely as there wasn’t unanimous support for the deal behind the scenes, according to BBC Sport.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano declared ‘here we go’ for Fofana to join Sunderland, which usually means you can consider the deal all but done…

???? BREAKING: Malick Fofana now on his way to undergo medical at Sunderland, here we go! Deal verbally agreed — understand fee is €30m plus add-ons accepted by Lyon. Arsenal were never planning to pay €35/40m package. Follows @Santi_J_FM @David_Ornstein. pic.twitter.com/oX27br0Pvg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

Romano posted this morning: “Malick Fofana now on his way to undergo medical at Sunderland, here we go! Deal verbally agreed — understand fee is €30m plus add-ons accepted by Lyon.”

However, ‘here we go’ isn’t quite a done deal, as we’re now seeing as Palace apparently try to hijack the move late in the day.

See below for Ornstein’s post on X as he suggests this could now go in a different direction…

? BREAKING: Crystal Palace working to hijack Sunderland move for Malick Fofana. Pierre Sage spoke to 21yo in bid to sway deal for #CPFC on same terms #SAFC struck with #OlympiqueLyonnais; not closed but situation advancing @TheAthleticFC after @Santi_J_FM https://t.co/9OR0QSgSar — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2026

“BREAKING: Crystal Palace working to hijack Sunderland move for Malick Fofana. Pierre Sage spoke to 21yo in bid to sway deal for #CPFC on same terms struck with #OlympiqueLyonnais; not closed but situation advancing,” Ornstein said.

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Will Arsenal regret missing out on Malick Fofana?

Arsenal fans must be watching this Fofana situation with some bafflement, as the 21-year-old looks like a fine young talent who could’ve given them more options in attack.

The Gunners have let Leandro Trossard go this summer, replacing him with Christos Tzolis, but they surely need an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

Fofana wouldn’t guarantee them that, but it’s now easy to see him developing well at a mid-table Premier League club and moving for big money later on in his career.

If that happens, Arsenal will have missed out on a bargain, and they’ll likely find themselves short of depth as Martinelli completes a move to Al Hilal, as expected.