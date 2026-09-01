(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer.

The player could leave the club for around £43 million. According to a report from The Athletic, Real Madrid are aware that multiple Premier League clubs are interested in the player, and they are now open to offers for the French international midfielder.

Eduardo Camavinga could be a superb signing for Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with the midfielder in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to take up the opportunity and make a move for the player. They have been quite active in the market this summer, and they have already brought in multiple midfield players.

However, Camavinga would be an excellent acquisition. The 23-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future. With the right guidance, he could develop into a world-class player. He will help Manchester United tighten up defensively and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. He’s also versatile enough to operate in the defensive unit.

The player will hope to start regularly this season, and Real Madrid might not be able to provide that opportunity. It would make sense for him to move on and join a club where he can play every week.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Camavinga could thrive in the Premier League

Moving to the Premier League could be an exciting challenge. Manchester United are one of the best clubs in the world, and he could be attracted to the idea of joining them if there is a concrete proposal on the table. The asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality. He could justify the investment in the long term.