(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Leicester City prodigy Louis Page this summer.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, discussions are currently ongoing, and Manchester United are looking to get the deal done quickly. They will have to pay in excess of £8 million to sign the player, and multiple top clubs are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old.

Louis Page could be a smart long-term investment

The report states that there could be a possibility of signing the player and loaning him back to the Foxes.

Page is highly rated in England, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. It is no surprise that Manchester United is keen on securing his signature. He could prove to be a solid long-term investment for the English club. If they manage to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Leicester City to sell the player before the window closes. Time is of the essence, and the Foxes will be playing tonight. Negotiating a deal in time could prove complicated for Manchester United, but they have the resources to get it done.

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Page could have a bright future at Old Trafford

Convincing the 18-year-old to join the club might not be difficult. Any young player will jump at the chance of joining an elite club like Manchester United. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could prove to be a masterstroke in the long-term.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for the youngster as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could nurture him into a future star. Manchester United have done well to groom young players in the past.