Manu Kone in action for Roma against Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

It looks like Manchester United and Chelsea won’t be signing Manu Kone, for now at least, with Roma confirming he’s set to stay at the club.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on X, with the respected transfer news journalist insisting that a decision was made overnight for Kone to remain at the Stadio Olimpico.

Kone has shone during his time at Roma and it seems that there was a lot of interest in him this summer, as per previous reports in recent weeks.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport mentioned that Man Utd and Chelsea were among the France international’s suitors.

Romano himself also mentioned the Red Devils having some discussions over the deal on his YouTube channel, but it now looks like there won’t be any late departure for the 25-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano says Manu Kone staying at Roma

See below for Romano’s post on X about Kone’s situation today amid ongoing speculation over his future…

??? AS Roma confirm Manu Koné will stay at the club, decision made overnight and never been in doubt. pic.twitter.com/zscUi6W4A8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

“AS Roma confirm Manu Koné will stay at the club, decision made overnight and never been in doubt,” Romano said.

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This is good news for Roma, but it’s a blow for Chelsea in particular as they’re selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City today, as reported by BBC Sport and others.

The Blues could have done well to sign Kone as a replacement for Fernandez, but they’ll perhaps have to make do with what they already have.

United, meanwhile, surely no longer need Kone after making three midfield signings this summer in the form of Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos.

MUFC had to replace the departing Casemiro, while there’s also concern over Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled at Old Trafford and who is now out injured.

Kone could have been a good option to bring in, but the club will also surely be happy to have added three quality players in Baleba, Tielemans, and Santos.