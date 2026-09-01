Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have officially confirmed the signing of Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille, despite Arsenal having also explored the deal.

As we reported a few days ago, the Gunners were considering Fernandez-Pardo as an option, though some sources already felt Newcastle’s interest was more advanced.

This has proven to be the case, with the Magpies now officially announcing a deal for the talented young Belgium international.

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Matias Fernandez-Pardo speaks out on Newcastle transfer

Speaking to Newcastle’s official site, Fernandez-Pardo said: “I’m really, really happy to be here and very proud to be at such a big club.

“I spoke to the head coach and he really showed how much he wanted me to be here. In terms of my own career progression, it made complete sense to come so I didn’t hesitate at all.

“I know the club, I know about the stadium, I know it’s a fantastic atmosphere. I’ve followed the team. What I’ve seen is a team that’s very ambitious, wants to attack, get forward, really chase teams and go after them, and that’s really something I want to take part in as well.

“I’m still young, I’m still hungry, and that’s why I’m here, and I want to make that progress with Newcastle. I can’t wait to start the wonderful adventure here.”

Arsenal miss out on another target

We were given reliable information about Arsenal’s interest, but it seems they have once again missed out on an attacker target.

This has been a familiar pattern for Arsenal this summer, with the north London giants notably also targeting ambitious signings like Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior, Bradley Barcola, and Julian Alvarez.

None of those ended up joining, and Fernandez-Pardo is another they were at least considering, even if some sources close to Arsenal will inevitably play down how strong their interest was.

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It seems something similar may also have happened with Malick Fofana, who was being considered as an option yesterday before rapidly heading towards a transfer elsewhere, with Crystal Palace and Sunderland emerging as his two main options.

Newcastle will be delighted, however, to have landed a top young talent like Fernandez-Pardo to give them a new-look attack after the blow of losing Anthony Gordon earlier this summer.