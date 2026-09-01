A Tottenham Hotspur fan holds up a scarf as a show of support prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move away from the club, and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign the player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are ready to sign the defender on a permanent basis. They are also working to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Chelsea on loan. Tottenham initially enquired about signing the defender on loan, but they are now prepared to consider a permanent deal because they are keen to loan Mudryk.

They can only sign one player on loan due to regulations, so they are prepared to sign the defender permanently.

Tosin Adarabioyo needs a move

Adarabioyo does not have a future at Chelsea, and he will look to move on before the window closes. He needs regular playing time at this stage of his career, and a move to Tottenham could be ideal.

He is a seasoned Premier League performer, and he could be a handy option for Tottenham. The defender is at the peak of his career, and he will look to establish himself as an important player for the north London club.

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Spurs could use Adarabioyo

Tottenham have done well to improve the defensive unit this summer, but they have also lost a key player like Cristian Romero. In addition to that, Kevin Danso has been linked with a move away from Tottenham. They will need to replace him properly, and signing the Chelsea defender could be ideal.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a reasonable deal. The defender will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again.