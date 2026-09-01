Tottenham consider deadline day move for 'one of the best players in the world'

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a late move for AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic as Roberto De Zerbi looks to add one more attacking option before the transfer window closes.



The 27-year-old United States international has emerged as a potential alternative to Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City.

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Spurs have already spent heavily on their attack this summer, but the club are still assessing opportunities to add another versatile wide player before the deadline.

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino praised Pulisic by calling him ‘one of the best players in the world‘.

Tottenham make enquiry for Christian Pulisic

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have made an enquiry over Pulisic’s situation at AC Milan.

The former Chelsea winger is among several attacking options being considered, with Spurs also having monitored Gakpo.

However, Liverpool’s reluctance to sell the Netherlands international has made that deal increasingly difficult.

Tottenham have made surprise enquiries about Pulisic ahead of the deadline, with several other clubs understood to be monitoring his situation.

Pulisic’s fitness adds another layer to the story. He only returned to Milan training in August after suffering an injury during the United States’ World Cup campaign.

He did not feature in Friday’s 2-0 Serie A victory over Venezia as Milan continued to manage his recovery.

Pulisic would be a more realistic option Gakpo

From Tottenham’s perspective, Pulisic is an understandable alternative.

He already knows the Premier League from his Chelsea spell, can play on either wing and offers the kind of direct running and technical quality De Zerbi values in attacking players.

The biggest concern is fitness.

Spurs would need to be completely satisfied that Pulisic is close to returning to full sharpness before committing significant money this late in the window.

Still, the deal may be more achievable than Gakpo. Liverpool have rejected Man City’s £80m approach and are now expected to keep the Dutch forward, leaving Tottenham with little room to negotiate.

Pulisic could therefore become one of the more realistic late opportunities available.

He may not represent an essential signing after Spurs already added Savio and Omar Marmoush, but his versatility would make an already deep attack even stronger.

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