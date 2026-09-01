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Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for the Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are now looking to bring a goalkeeper before the window closes later today, and they have identified Sanchez as a target.

Robert Sanchez could provide Tottenham with goalkeeping depth

Chelsea have made the Spanish goalkeeper available after signing Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa. Sanchez is now looking for a new club, and a move to Tottenham could be an interesting opportunity for him. However, he is unlikely to play regularly with the north London club. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to accept a backup goalkeeper role.

Antonin Kinsky is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and Tottenham also have Martin Dubravka in their ranks.

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Sanchez needs to leave Chelsea

Sanchez will probably hope to join a club where he can play regularly. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Meanwhile, Tottenham have been very active in the transfer market so far, bringing in multiple quality signings across the park. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the window with another quality signing.

Sanchez has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Chelsea and Brighton. He could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Tottenham.

The 28-year-old will not get regular opportunities at Chelsea this season, especially with Martinez at the club, and the player will look to move on quickly and sort out his future. He’s at the peak of his career, and he will hope to join a team where he can play every week.