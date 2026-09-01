Mykhailo Mudryk posing with his Tottenham shirt (Photo via Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, with his loan move from Chelsea now made official.

The Ukraine international has been announced by Spurs and he sounds really positive about the move as he’s reunited with his former manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Mudryk struggled at Chelsea, and it doesn’t help that he’s missed almost two years of football after a doping ban which only recently came to an end.

Still, Mudryk previously shone at Shakhtar Donetsk under De Zerbi and this looks like a good opportunity for the pair to link up again.

Mykhailo Mudryk on Tottenham transfer

A message from Misha ? pic.twitter.com/VVoKfRWMjf — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2026

Speaking to Tottenham’s official site about the move, Mudryk said: “It’s a great feeling. I can’t wait to start training and playing for the Club, and I’m so excited to be reunited with Roberto De Zerbi.

“I’m a player who brings speed and creativity, and I want to help in both the offensive and defensive areas. I want to make the fans excited.

“I can see it’s a strong squad here with good players, and I’m looking forward to sharing a pitch and special moments with them.”

Some Spurs fans might be sceptical about this move, but Mudryk will undoubtedly be arriving in north London with a major point to prove.

The 25-year-old now needs to make up for lost time and will hope to show he can still have a big career in the Premier League after showing so much promise when he first burst onto the scene a few years ago.

THFC needed to make some changes to their attack, and Mudryk joins fellow new signings Savio and Omar Marmoush up front.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans will also surely be keeping an eye on Mudryk’s progress as a strong season on loan could perhaps mean he gets another chance at Stamford Bridge next term.

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