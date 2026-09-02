Arsenal CEO explains transfer strategy after failing to sign marquee attacker

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick has offered an insight into the club’s approach to transfers, insisting the Premier League champions try to conduct negotiations in a sensible and principled way rather than simply chasing deals at any cost.



It comes at the end of another important summer for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s squad reshaped through several major arrivals and departures.

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Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis were among the headline additions, while Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli were among the senior attackers to move on.

Richard Garlick: Arsenal try to conduct business “sensibly”

Speaking to the Men in Blazers YouTube channel, Garlick explained that Arsenal enter negotiations with a clear idea of what they want while still trying to protect the club’s principles.

He said: “Well, I think you need to go in with a clear idea of what you want to achieve and you need to keep your eyes on the prize, but you need to do it in a principled way and try and stick to the principles that you have as a club and we would have as a football leadership team.

“We try and do things sensibly but you want to get the job done. Usually people say in a good negotiation everyone comes out slightly unhappy because that’s the place where they want to be.

Ultimately we want to have a player at the end of that transaction that’s going to come in and be very, very happy.

“Maybe it’s their agent that’s not so happy or maybe it’s us that’s not so happy with the agent. But in the end we want a happy player.”

Arsenal’s approach came during a record-breaking Premier League spending window.

The Premier League’s official transfer review highlighted Guimaraes, Konsa and Tzolis among Arsenal’s key additions as the champions strengthened for another title challenge.

Did the Gunners make the right moves this summer?

Garlick’s comments help explain why Arsenal have become much more measured in the market.

The club are clearly willing to spend heavily, but there is now a noticeable reluctance to complete deals simply because pressure is building around deadline day.

That approach will occasionally frustrate supporters, especially when attractive targets are missed, but it is also healthier than overpaying for players who do not properly fit Arteta’s plans.

This summer showed both sides of that philosophy. Arsenal strengthened important areas, but they also resisted adding another attacker late in the window when the right opportunity did not materialise.

Ultimately, Garlick’s message is simple: Arsenal are prepared to be aggressive, but not reckless.

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