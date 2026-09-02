Chelsea failed in late move for Englishman to replace Enzo Fernandez

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Xabi Alonso Chelsea
(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea failed with a late attempt to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott after the Cherries refused to entertain a deadline-day sale of the 23-year-old.

The Blues had identified Scott as one of their leading options to strengthen midfield once Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City became increasingly likely.

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Chelsea had tracked the former England Under-21 international throughout the summer, but Bournemouth’s stance never really changed despite several approaches from Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth reject Chelsea approach for Alex Scott

Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth against Manchester City
Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth against Manchester City (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, Chelsea made another attempt to explore a deal for Scott during the closing stages of the transfer window.

The Blues had already seen a reported £64m bid rejected earlier in the summer, but returned to Bournemouth once it became clear that Fernandez could leave.

Bournemouth had no interest in reopening negotiations, though. Scott remains a major part of their plans, and with little time available to find an adequate replacement, selling one of their best midfielders on deadline day was never particularly attractive.

Chelsea ultimately completed Fernandez’s departure without securing Scott. Reuters confirmed that Man City signed Fernandez for £125m, matching the British transfer record.

The Argentina international signed a five-year deal at the Etihad after Chelsea decided to honour their agreement despite difficulties finding a replacement.

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Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth in pre-season
Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth in pre-season (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Chelsea taking £125m for Fernandez is excellent business financially, but deadline day exposed the risk in their strategy.

Scott would have been an intriguing replacement. He is Premier League-proven, technically secure under pressure and still young enough to improve considerably.

However, Bournemouth held all the leverage.

Chelsea had already made their interest obvious, Fernandez was heading out and the clock was running down. That gave Bournemouth virtually no incentive to lower their demands.

The surprising part is that Chelsea still sanctioned Fernandez’s departure without securing another midfielder first.

Xabi Alonso still has quality options, but losing such an influential player inevitably reduces depth and creativity.

Scott could remain a target in January or next summer, particularly if Bournemouth eventually become more receptive to negotiations.

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