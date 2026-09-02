Xabi Alonso shouts instructions during Chelsea vs Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea were left furious with Monaco as they cancelled the transfer of Lamine Camara at the last minute.

The Senegal international looked like he was going to be on his way to Stamford Bridge last night, but Monaco surprisingly pulled the plug on the deal.

Romano says Chelsea are now furious with Monaco and view their conduct as deeply unprofessional as it looked like everything was in place for Camara to join the Blues.

In a crazy turn of events, Chelsea were given hope of signing Camara after Folarin Balogun’s move to Everton fell into doubt as he failed a medical.

However, see below as Romano has explained that Monaco later tried to revive the Balogun sale, which meant cancelling their deal to let Camara go…

?? BREAKING: LAMINE CAMARA DEAL OFF. AS Monaco cancel Lamine Camara-Chelsea deal after a written agreement between clubs, as they proceed with Balogun sale to Everton. ?? Chelsea are FURIOUS as call it a deeply unprofessional way to conduct business. pic.twitter.com/fKvKSoAUig — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

“BREAKING: LAMINE CAMARA DEAL OFF. AS Monaco cancel Lamine Camara-Chelsea deal after a written agreement between clubs, as they proceed with Balogun sale to Everton. Chelsea are FURIOUS as call it a deeply unprofessional way to conduct business,” Romano posted on X.

This is a huge blow for Chelsea as it leaves them short in midfield after they agreed the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City yesterday.

What next for Lamine Camara?

Camara has shone during his time at Monaco and it’s no surprise that there was a lot of interest in him this summer.

Chelsea were clearly very close to landing the 22-year-old, while Romano also previously spoke on YouTube about Liverpool showing an interest in him.

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Even if Camara couldn’t get his move on this occasion, it seems likely that CFC and others could try again for him soon, perhaps in January.

Chelsea might not be too keen to do business with Monaco again, however, so it will be interesting to see how that affects things.

One way or another, though, Camara is surely too good not to get himself a big move in upcoming transfer windows.