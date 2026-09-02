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Chelsea are considering a sensational move to sign former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer after missing out on Lamine Camara on deadline day.

The Blues were left scrambling for midfield reinforcements after their late attempt to sign Camara from AS Monaco collapsed in dramatic fashion.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have now made contact with Wijnaldum as they explore an emergency solution to strengthen Xabi Alonso’s midfield following a chaotic end to the transfer window.

The 35-year-old Dutch international is currently a free agent after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, meaning Chelsea can still sign him despite the closure of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea turn to Georginio Wijnaldum after Lamine Camara deal collapses

While the English transfer window ended in a completely crazy atmosphere in recent hours, the Blues saw their late offensive for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara fail in the final moments after a dramatic late U-turn by the French club.

At the same time, the London side sanctioned the blockbuster sale of Enzo Fernandez to Premier League rivals Manchester City, forcing the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to immediately scramble for emergency reinforcements in the heart of the engine room.

According to the report, despite the formal closure of the summer window, Chelsea remain determined to bolster their options in midfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum has Premier League experience

Although Wijnaldum is now 35, the midfielder brings a wealth of experience at the highest level.

The Dutchman previously enjoyed successful Premier League spells with Newcastle United and Liverpool, establishing himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in English football.

Wijnaldum was particularly influential during Liverpool’s Champions League-winning campaign and their Premier League title triumph under Jürgen Klopp.

He subsequently played for Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Saudi Arabia.

His experience, versatility and ability to contribute from midfield could make him an attractive short-term option for Alonso as Chelsea attempt to compensate for Fernández’s departure.

Wijnaldum could reunite with former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

A move to Stamford Bridge would also give Wijnaldum the opportunity to reunite with Jordan Henderson.

The former Liverpool captain joined Chelsea earlier in the summer and has brought considerable experience and leadership to Alonso’s squad.

Wijnaldum and Henderson were teammates at Liverpool during one of the most successful periods in the club’s modern history, winning both the Premier League and Champions League together.

For Chelsea, however, the priority is simply finding a reliable midfield solution after their late-window plans fell apart.

With Wijnaldum available as a free agent, the former Liverpool star could now provide Alonso with the short-term reinforcement the Blues desperately need.