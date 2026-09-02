Clear-the-air talks held with player after failure to seal late Liverpool exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has reportedly held talks with Liverpool’s hierarchy after seeing a potential deadline-day move to Manchester City blocked.



The Netherlands international had been open to leaving Anfield after City stepped up their interest late in the window, but Liverpool ultimately refused to sanction his departure.

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With the transfer window now closed, Gakpo is expected to remain an important part of Andoni Iraola’s squad and must quickly refocus on the season ahead.

Gakpo meets Liverpool chiefs after failed move

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Gakpo held talks with senior Liverpool officials after the club decided not to approve his move to Man City.

The 27-year-old had reportedly agreed personal terms with City, but Liverpool were unwilling to sell without first securing another attacking replacement.

Liverpool had explored deals for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, but neither move progressed far enough to give the Reds confidence that Gakpo could be allowed to leave.

This Is Anfield reports that Gakpo’s discussions with Liverpool’s owners were constructive and were held partly to “clear the air” after the proposed £80m move collapsed.

The forward has since returned to training and is expected to be available for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Ipswich Town on Friday.

Reds need to keep Gakpo motivated now

Liverpool’s decision makes sense from a squad-building perspective, even if Gakpo was understandably disappointed.

Selling him after failing to secure Minteh or Sarr would have left Iraola dangerously short of established wide options, particularly following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Liverpool did sign Bradley Barcola in a huge deal from Paris Saint-Germain, but Barcola naturally operates from the left, the same area Gakpo prefers. That competition may have contributed to the Dutchman considering City’s approach.

The challenge now is psychological as much as tactical.

Gakpo knows Liverpool were prepared to discuss his future, while he was clearly attracted by the possibility of joining City. Both sides therefore need to move on quickly.

For Iraola, keeping a proven Premier League attacker with Gakpo’s versatility is ultimately a positive outcome. He can play from either flank or centrally and still offers valuable goal threat.

But Liverpool must make him feel important rather than simply a player they kept because a replacement could not be found.

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