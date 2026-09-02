Liverpool failed in completing blockbuster move for versatile Chelsea ace on deadline day

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool made a late attempt to strengthen their defence by signing Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto on deadline day, but the move collapsed because the two clubs could not agree on the structure of the deal.



The Reds were looking for extra cover at right-back, particularly with Conor Bradley dealing with injury problems and Jeremie Frimpong still adapting to the defensive demands of the position.

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Gusto emerged as an attractive short-term option, but Chelsea were unwilling to sanction a simple loan.

Liverpool tried to sign Malo Gusto on loan

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool made a final push to sign Gusto on a season-long loan on September 1.

The 23-year-old France international was viewed as a useful addition because of his Premier League experience, attacking ability and versatility across the back line.

However, Chelsea only wanted to discuss a permanent transfer, while Liverpool were not prepared to commit to a major fee so late in the window.

GOAL reports that Liverpool wanted a temporary agreement without an obligation to buy, but Chelsea refused to compromise on their preference for a permanent exit.

The financial difference between the clubs was significant. Liverpool did not have the room to finance the kind of permanent deal Chelsea wanted during the final hours of the window, bringing negotiations to an end.

Failed move highlights problems at Anfield

The most interesting part of Liverpool’s approach is what it says about their squad.

They clearly felt another right-back was needed badly enough to contact a direct Premier League rival on deadline day.

Gusto would have been a sensible addition. He is quick, comfortable going forward and already understands the intensity of English football. A loan would also have offered Liverpool useful depth without requiring another huge financial commitment after an expensive summer.

Chelsea’s stance was equally understandable.

There was little benefit in loaning an established 23-year-old to a rival unless Liverpool were willing to provide a clear pathway towards a permanent sale.

The deal failing is therefore more frustrating than disastrous, but it does leave Andoni Iraola slightly exposed.

If Bradley’s fitness problems continue or Frimpong struggles defensively, Liverpool may regret not securing another option before the deadline.

Chelsea enquired about signing “one of the best players for Arsenal last season”