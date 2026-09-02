(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool had identified Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as their preferred replacement for Alexis Mac Allister had the Argentina international pushed to leave Anfield during the summer transfer window.

The Reds reportedly had a clear contingency plan in place for Mac Allister’s potential departure, with Camara emerging as their favoured target to replace the World Cup winner in midfield.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool would have seriously considered a move for the 22-year-old Senegal international if Mac Allister had actively pushed for an exit and a suitable offer had arrived.

Liverpool identified Lamine Camara as Mac Allister replacement

Writing for The Athletic, football journalist James Pearce revealed that Liverpool had a clear contingency plan in place if Mac Allister had sought a move elsewhere.

According to him, if Mac Allister had actively pushed for a transfer and a suitable formal offer had materialized, Monaco’s 22-year-old dynamo Lamine Camara would have been the Reds’ favoured replacement to step into the engine room at Anfield.

However, with Mac Allister staying put on Merseyside, Liverpool ultimately did not trigger an official proposal for the Senegalese international.

Camara instead found himself involved in dramatic late deadline-day negotiations when AS Monaco unexpectedly executed an about-face, pulling the plug on a proposed £47 million transfer to Chelsea in the final hours of the window.

Liverpool could revive Lamine Camara transfer in 2027

Despite missing out on a Premier League move late in the window due to Monaco’s sudden change of heart, Camara remains high on the radar of Liverpool’s radar.

Liverpool’s long-term admiration for the player has not waned, and reports suggest the Reds have maintained communication with his representatives following the collapse of his move to West London.

Pearce notes that Liverpool’s interest in Camara could potentially be revived in 2027, though there are no guarantees as transfer priorities and squad dynamics evolve.

For now, Camara stays at Monaco, while Liverpool keep tabs on one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders for upcoming transfer cycles.