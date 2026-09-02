Alexis Mac Allister coming on as a sub for Liverpool (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly planning to replace Alexis Mac Allister with Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara after holding initial talks.

The Reds seemingly didn’t make a new midfielder one of their priorities for this transfer window, but it seems plans are already in place for changes in that position next year.

That’s according to a report from talkSPORT, which states that Liverpool have already spoken with Camara‘s advisers about a move for summer 2027.

The piece states that the Senegal international is being identified as a replacement for Mac Allister, whose future already seemed slightly uncertain this summer, even if the player’s father denied any exit rumours.

Lamine Camara to Liverpool after missing out on Chelsea transfer?

It seems like Camara might not get his move to Chelsea after the drama that unfolded yesterday evening just before the transfer deadline.

The Blues looked to be closing in on a deal for the 22-year-old, only for Monaco to pull the plug at the last minute.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea can now expect competition from Liverpool for Camara’s signature, though we’ve been informed that the west London giants are looking elsewhere anyway.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Due to being so angry with how Monaco conducted themselves, CFC are looking instead at Pablo Barrios from Atletico Madrid as their top January target.

That should be good news for Liverpool as they now look to join the race to sign Camara in the near future.

More midfielders on the move?

It was a busy summer of midfielder transfers, with Enzo Fernandez leaving Chelsea for Manchester City on the final day of the window, adding to the arrivals of Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi at the Etihad Stadium.

On top of that, Bruno Guimaraes joined Arsenal, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes joined Tottenham, while Manchester United made three signings in that position by bringing in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba.

Liverpool didn’t do anything on this occasion, but it seems like Camara is in their sights for next summer, while Chelsea will surely look to replace Fernandez.

If they don’t go back in for Camara, Barrios could be another good option, while the Daily Mirror also expect a lot of interest in Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.