Chelsea and Liverpool flags (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly spoke with both Monaco and Lamine Camara on Deadline Day when it looked like his transfer to Chelsea was in doubt.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Reds were not in the market for Camara this summer, and were not trying to interfere in any way with Chelsea’s potential move to sign him.

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However, speaking in the video clip below, the talkSPORT journalist claims that Liverpool had direct contacts with Camara and with his club yesterday to encourage them to wait on doing any deal as they will likely come back in for him at some point in the future…

? INCREDIBLE NEWS: Richard Hughes, in his last act as Liverpool’s Sporting Director, called Monaco and Lamine Camara and told them to cancel the move to Chelsea because Liverpool will come back for him ???? pic.twitter.com/BrfXpeBxsd — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 1, 2026

It remains to be seen when Liverpool could try for Camara, but this is not the first time we’ve seen them linked with the highly-rated young Senegal international.

Fabrizio Romano also previously mentioned some LFC contacts over Camara earlier this summer on his YouTube channel, though again it seems he was not a priority for this window.

What next in the Lamine Camara transfer saga?

Chelsea will no doubt have been left immensely frustrated as they ultimately saw their move for Camara fall through late on last night.

Our understanding now is that the 22-year-old may no longer be the priority for future transfer windows, with Pablo Barrios mentioned as a top Chelsea target to replace Enzo Fernandez.

This could mean Liverpool will have the chance to sign Camara at some point, with the Merseyside giants perhaps looking like they could benefit from making some changes in the middle of the park.

For now, it seems they’re happy with the personnel they already have in that department, but it’s arguably easy to imagine Camara being an upgrade on the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will have to make do without much midfield depth from now until January after missing out on Camara.

The Blues will probably not be too keen to do business with Monaco again in a hurry after this bizarre saga.