Enzo Fernandez sends pointed message to Chelsea as he discusses Manchester City transfer

Enzo Fernandez posing in a Manchester City shirt (ManCity.com)

Manchester City’s new signing Enzo Fernandez has spoken out on his relief to be reunited with his former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

The Argentina international has been officially unveiled by Man City today after a deal with Chelsea was agreed yesterday, and it sees him link up with Maresca for a second time in his career.

The pair were together at Stamford Bridge as recently as last season, before Maresca ended up leaving the club.

The Italian tactician took over from Pep Guardiola as City manager earlier this summer, and he’s quickly played a key role in raiding his former club.

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Discussing his move to City on their official site, Fernandez made it clear how happy he was to work with Maresca again, and praised the manager for his part in bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez on Enzo Maresca reunion

“He is a top manager, honestly. I had him at my previous club. They were incredible moments. I learned so much with him,” the 25-year-old said.

“I’m also grateful because he was very important in bringing me here. So it’s a huge pleasure for me to work alongside him and enjoy it.

“To be honest, we were both very eager for it to happen, because it wasn’t easy for me to be here today.

“But I know he also made a big effort, speaking to the club, and I’m grateful that he did that.”

Will Chelsea live to regret Enzo exits?

It’s clear that Fernandez rated Maresca highly from his time at Chelsea, and this could be taken as a thinly-veiled dig at his former club for parting ways with him.

Chelsea now have Xabi Alonso as their new manager, which looks like an exciting appointment, but Maresca had also been doing a good job, winning the Conference League and Club World Cup with the west Londoners.

Fernandez even spoke earlier this year about how he didn’t understand why Maresca left his role as CFC boss.

“I don’t understand it either,” the former Benfica man said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Sometimes there are things that we as players don’t understand, how and in what way they try to manage things.

“Obviously, it was a departure that hurt us a lot because we had an identity. He gave us an order, even though, as is the way of football, sometimes it’s good and bad.

“But he always had a very clear identity when it came to training and playing, and obviously his departure hurt us a lot, especially in the middle of the season, it cuts everything short.”