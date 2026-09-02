Man United take crucial decision on the future of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are already looking ahead to next summer, with the club reportedly planning to sign as many as three defenders in 2027 as Michael Carrick continues reshaping his squad.



The focus this summer was largely on midfield, but attention is expected to shift towards the back line next year.

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Several experienced defenders, including Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, are now effectively playing for their long-term futures at Old Trafford.

All of them are reportedly ‘on trial’ this season as United look to make major changes.

Man United could sign three defenders next summer

According to The Sun, Man United intend to make major defensive changes in 2027 and could recruit up to three new defenders.

Shaw, 31, is entering the final year of his contract and may need to accept reduced terms if he is to stay.

Maguire’s future is also uncertain despite his leadership role, while De Ligt and Martinez must prove they can remain consistently available after significant injury problems.

United are believed to view youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven differently, with both regarded as part of the club’s long-term plans.

There could also be changes at full-back. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui may be assessed over the course of the season, while United could revisit their interest in Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall after failing to secure him this summer.

United’s next rebuild is focused on defence

United’s plans make sense when you look at the age and injury records across the defence.

Shaw, Maguire, Martinez and De Ligt can all perform at a high level, but availability has become just as important as ability. Carrick needs a defence he can build around consistently rather than one that changes every few weeks because of injuries.

That is particularly important if United return to Champions League football.

The club have already spent heavily rebuilding other areas, so defence naturally looks like the next major phase of the project.

Still, United should avoid replacing experienced players simply for the sake of making changes.

Martinez, De Ligt and Maguire still have qualities worth keeping if they can stay fit and perform consistently.

The 2026-27 season therefore feels like a genuine audition.

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