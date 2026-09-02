Chido Obi celebrates a goal for Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United youngster Chido Obi has reportedly agreed a season-long loan move to Willem II, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old striker has long been highly regarded in the game, having had an exceptionally prolific record during his time in Arsenal’s academy.

Obi later ended up moving to Man Utd, and he’s found first-team opportunities hard to come by, so this loan deal should be good for him.

See below for details as Romano has posted about the move on his X page, with Obi set to spend a season in the Eredivisie, with no buy option included in the deal…

??? Chido Obi from Manchester United to Willem II, here we go! Deal done for the striker to join Dutch side on season long loan.#MUFC authorize medical taking place today. No buy option clause included, loan move until the end of the season – after @VI_nl. pic.twitter.com/5jK4jvEWDo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2026

“Chido Obi from Manchester United to Willem II, here we go! Deal done for the striker to join Dutch side on season long loan. #MUFC authorize medical taking place today. No buy option clause included, loan move until the end of the season,” Romano posted.

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Can Chido Obi still make it at Manchester United?

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Obi since he left Arsenal for United, with the Denmark Under-21 international likely to have made that move with the view to getting more first-team chances.

For now, it seems Obi hasn’t quite done enough to earn a regular place in the team, so perhaps he didn’t make the best decision after all.

Arsenal, by contrast, have promoted a lot of homegrown players in recent times, with Myles Lewis-Skelly an increasingly important part of Mikel Arteta’s side, while Max Dowman has also had a lot of opportunities at a very young age.

Obi will now have to hope he can get his career back on track with Willem II, and it clearly seems like MUFC are not sanctioning this loan to put him in the shop window, but to let him get more experience so he can perhaps return to Old Trafford next summer in better shape to challenge for the first-team.