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Members of the Glazer family are reportedly reconsidering their future at Manchester United, with discussions under way regarding a potential sale of some or all of their remaining stake.

Talks initially began among individual family members before expanding, as some hope to align the family behind a wider exit.

The developments follow reports earlier this summer suggesting the family has been actively evaluating their options after more than two decades at the helm.

Middle Eastern investor linked with renewed Manchester United interest

The news gained momentum following an exclusive update shared by prominent insider Indy Kaila on X.

According to him, Middle Eastern interest in the Premier League giants has resurfaced.

Speculation centers around a high-profile investor linked to DAMAC Properties, the Dubai-based real estate powerhouse founded by billionaire Hussain Sajwani.

With an estimated net worth in the mid-teens of billions, Sajwani stands among a select group of private investors with the financial capability to fund a transaction of United’s massive scale. However, there is currently no public confirmation of any formal bid.

Exclusive ?: Billionaire linked to Manchester United Sources close to the situation say members of the Glazer family are again considering whether to sell some or all of their remaining stake in Manchester United. The discussions are understood to have started among… pic.twitter.com/UXB4Dvs8YQ — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 2, 2026

What this means for INEOS and Glazers

Any transaction involving the Glazers remains complex due to the club’s dual-class share structure.

The Glazers retain majority voting power through high-voting Class B shares, meaning a sale involves far more than an ordinary equity transfer.

Furthermore, drag-along provisions established during INEOS’s 2024 entry remain active and could be triggered if a full takeover materializes.

When asked whether INEOS would pursue full ownership if a controlling stake becomes available, a source familiar with the group declined to comment.

Man United’s current ownership situation

Manchester United currently operates under a split ownership structure following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group acquiring a minority stake of just under 29 per cent.

INEOS has assumed control of the club’s football operations, while the Glazer family remains the majority shareholder and retains significant voting power.

The latest reports suggest the Glazers are not necessarily united over the prospect of a full sale, while the club’s huge valuation remains a major consideration.

Nevertheless, renewed Middle Eastern interest combined with discussions within the Glazer family could signal another significant development in Manchester United’s long-running ownership saga.

For now, no formal takeover bid has been publicly confirmed, but potential investors are continuing to monitor the situation as the Glazers assess their future at Old Trafford.