How one player indirectly stopped Man United from making more summer additions

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s inability to move Marcus Rashford on this summer had a major impact on the club’s transfer plans, with his £325,000-a-week salary significantly reducing the financial flexibility available to Michael Carrick’s side.



United still strengthened key areas, most notably midfield, but their late attempts to add another defender ultimately came to nothing.

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Rashford remaining at Old Trafford was reportedly one of the biggest reasons the club could not be more aggressive in the final weeks of the window.

Rashford wages restricted Man United spending

According to The Telegraph, Rashford staying at Manchester United was the most significant factor behind the club not completing more business before the deadline.

The 28-year-old returned after his loan spell at Barcelona, but the Spanish champions decided against activating their purchase option.

United were open to a permanent departure, yet finding a club capable of covering both a substantial transfer fee and Rashford’s £325,000-a-week wages proved extremely difficult.

A late move to Arsenal also failed to materialise, leaving United committed to one of the largest salaries in their squad.

That had consequences elsewhere. United explored several left-back options, including Lewis Hall, Alejandro Balde and Rayan Aït-Nouri, but ultimately finished the window without strengthening the position.

The Times reports that Rashford is now expected to remain part of Carrick’s plans, with Harry Maguire backing his team-mate to become a major asset again if he maintains his focus.

Rashford now has to justify United’s financial sacrifice

The situation puts enormous pressure on Rashford.

United effectively sacrificed some transfer flexibility by keeping him, even if that was not entirely their choice. At £325,000 per week, he cannot simply be another rotation option.

He has to contribute goals, assists and decisive performances.

There is still a positive side. A motivated Rashford remains one of United’s most naturally dangerous attackers, and his ability to play from the left or through the middle gives Carrick valuable flexibility.

But the opportunity cost is impossible to ignore.

United ended deadline day without the left-back they clearly wanted, while Rashford remained on a contract few other clubs were prepared to inherit.

If he rediscovers his best form, keeping him could suddenly look fortunate.

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