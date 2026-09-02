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Richarlison has agreed personal terms with Trabzonspor and given the green light to join the Turkish Super Lig side, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Tottenham forward has been linked with a move to Turkey and now as he has reportedly agreed a salary worth three times his current earnings in North London, with Trabzonspor now preparing to make another push to complete the transfer.

Romano revealed the breaking news on social media, stating:

“BREAKING: Richarlison has agreed to join Trabzonspor with salary agreed, x3 more than what he currently earns at Tottenham.”

??? BREAKING: Richarlison has agreed to join Trabzonspor with salary agreed, x3 more than what he currently earns at Tottenham. Spurs rejected two bids worth £15m and £20m; new proposal anticipated soon. Trabzonspor want Richy as priority. ???? pic.twitter.com/iytk7smdpF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2026

The Turkish club have already seen two offers rejected by Tottenham, worth £15 million and £20 million respectively, but remain determined to sign Richarlison before the transfer deadline.

Richarlison agrees Trabzonspor move with salary three times higher

According to Romano, Richarlison has agreed terms on a lucrative contract with Trabzonspor and is keen on the proposed move to Turkey.

The Brazilian international’s agreement represents a major step forward for the Turkish club, who have identified the Tottenham forward as their priority attacking target.

Trabzonspor are now expected to submit an improved third offer after Spurs rejected their previous bids.

The Black Sea Storm will hope the new proposal can finally convince Tottenham to sanction Richarlison’s departure.

Richarlison expected salary at Trabzonspor?

The financial package is understood to be a major factor behind Richarlison’s decision to approve the move.

The 29-year-old reportedly earns around £90,000 per week at Tottenham (not including bonus) as per Capology.

A salary three times higher would potentially put his Trabzonspor earnings between £270,000 per week.

That would represent a huge financial upgrade for the Brazilian and underline Trabzonspor’s ambition to bring a major Premier League name to Turkey.

The proposed contract would make Richarlison one of the highest-paid players in Turkish football if the deal is completed.