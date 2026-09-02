10 best signings under £50m this summer, featuring Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea bargains

Zion Suzuki, Victor Munoz, and Christos Tzolis (Photo by Carl Recine, Jan Kruger, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

This summer saw huge amounts spent on transfer fees, but the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea also found a few bargains.

Even if it can feel like the transfer market has gone completely crazy with the amount spent on some relatively mediocre players, it’s also clear that there are still a few bargains out there for clubs that choose to be a bit smarter with their recruitment.

Read on for our pick of the top ten bargains in this summer’s transfer window, featuring players all signed for under £50m, and not including loans or free agents…

10) James Trafford – £45m

Costing a potential £45m in total, according to BBC Sport, James Trafford made the move to Leeds United after a difficult year at Manchester City, but he’s a top goalkeeper on his day and someone who will surely shine as number one for a mid-table club like Leeds.

9) Ousmane Diomande – £34m

After impressing as one of the top young defenders outside of Europe’s big five leagues, Ousmane Diomande has joined Nottingham Forest for a fee of around £34m, as per BBC Sport. This already looks like a fine piece of business for a talented 22-year-old who will likely one day be targeted by the Premier League’s big six, by which time his value will have soared.

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8) Youri Tielemans – £35m

Signed for just £35m due to a release clause in his contract at Aston Villa, according to BBC Sport, Youri Tielemans looks like a sensible bit of business for Manchester United to give them some quality and experience in the middle of the park.

7) Zion Suzuki – £30m

It won’t be easy for Aston Villa to replace Emiliano Martinez, but in Zion Suzuki they’ve got one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in world football. Costing just £30m, according to BBC Sport, that looks like an investment that should end up looking like a superb bit of business.

6) Emiliano Martinez – £7.5m

Ridiculously cheap for such a top player, Martinez left Villa for Chelsea for just £7.5m, according to BBC Sport. In fairness, he then conceded three goals on his debut, but even if he’s only a short-term solution, that’s a very low fee for Chelsea to be paying, so they’ll be happy to have landed an upgrade on Robert Sanchez.

5) Victor Munoz – £34.5m

He’s already scored on his Anfield debut, and he arrives with a World Cup final victory under his belt. This talented young winger should end up looking like a snip at just £34.5m (fee via BBC Sport).

4) Christos Tzolis – £34m

Costing just £34m from Club Brugge, as per BBC Sport, many fans and pundits alike are already backing Arsenal new-boy Christos Tzolis to be one of the bargains of the summer. The Greece international looked lively in pre-season and should get plenty of opportunities to start matches on the left-hand side after a lack of other attacking signings by the Gunners this summer.

3) Julio Enciso – £26.2m

A hugely exciting young talent who’s already shone in a loan spell with Ipswich Town in the past, Julio Enciso has joined for just £26.2m, as per Transfermarkt, and looks like the kind of quality investment that could help keep Ipswich up this season, or at least give them the chance to sell him for a very healthy profit later on.

2) Gonzalo Garcia – £34m

A talented young forward who’s already made a promising start at Fulham, Gonzalo Garcia looks like a superb piece of business for just £34m, as reported by BBC Sport. This is surely a player some of the big six should have looked at in their search for new attacking players.

1) Mamadou Sangare – £39m

Already hyped up as one of the signings of the season for just £39m by Sky Sports, Mamadou Sangare has made a bright start at Brentford and looks like yet another player they’re likely to sell for a considerable profit at a later date. For now, though, he’ll surely be key for the Bees as they once again look to establish themselves as a safe top half team and perhaps even challengers for a European place.