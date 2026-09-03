Chelsea want Champions League winner to fill midfield void after Enzo sale

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made a surprise move in the free-agent market by opening talks with Georginio Wijnaldum after failing to secure a replacement for Enzo Fernandez before the transfer deadline.



The 35-year-old is available following his departure from Al-Ettifaq and can still join Chelsea despite the Premier League window being closed.

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That makes him an attractive short-term option for Xabi Alonso, particularly after the Blues lost Fernandez to Manchester City and saw their late move for Lamine Camara collapse.

Chelsea make contact with Georginio Wijnaldum

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea have formally contacted Wijnaldum’s representatives to discuss a possible return to the Premier League.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder has been without a club since leaving Al-Ettifaq earlier this summer.

He remains vastly experienced, having won both the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield, as well as collecting 96 senior caps for the Netherlands.

Chelsea’s interest has been driven by their deadline-day frustration. Fernandez completed a £125m move to Man City, while a proposed deal for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara collapsed at the final stage.

That has left Chelsea considering the free-agent market for extra depth. Sports Mole reports that Wijnaldum is being viewed as a short-term option who could add experience and a greater goal threat to Alonso’s midfield.

Wijnaldum could be a sensible short term gamble

At first glance, signing a 35-year-old midfielder looks completely different from Chelsea’s traditional recruitment model.

But that may actually be the point.

Chelsea already have plenty of young talent. What they currently lack after Fernandez’s exit is experience, reliability and leadership in midfield.

Wijnaldum would not be expected to start every week. Instead, he could provide cover, help manage difficult matches and give Alonso another player who understands Premier League football.

There is also very little financial risk if Chelsea can agree a sensible one-year contract.

The bigger question is whether Wijnaldum still has the physical level required for English football. At his age, expecting him to reproduce his Liverpool peak would be unrealistic.

However, Chelsea do not need that version of him.

They need a dependable squad player who can contribute immediately and help bridge the gap until a younger long-term midfielder becomes available.

Enzo Fernandez sends pointed message to Chelsea as he discusses Manchester City transfer