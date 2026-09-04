Alexander Isak scores twice in three minutes as Cody Gakpo produces stunning Liverpool assist

Alexander Isak scored two goals in three minutes to give Liverpool a lightning-quick start against Ipswich Town. Both goals were assisted by Cody Gakpo, who is beginning to form a good chemistry with the Swede.
For his first goal, Gakpo, who started on the left wing, made a brilliant run to the center, shoulder feigning past one before threading in a pass for Isak.
The former Newcastle man took one touch before smashing it into the back of the net—a brilliant finish.
The second goal came just a few minutes later. Cody Gakpo this time produced a sensational trivela assist for Isak.
Isak still had plenty to do and he did, as he showed extreme composure before slotting it past the keeper.
Watch the goals below:
Inside NINE minutes Alexander Isak has two goals! ?? pic.twitter.com/3UGq0bwqRm— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2026
Liverpool should not sell Gakpo despite signing Barcola
Despite the big-money arrival of Bradley Barcola, Liverpool must resist any temptation to part ways with Cody Gakpo.
The Dutch international’s seamless link-up play with Alexander Isak highlights his immense value to the squad’s tactical flexibility.
Rather than rendering him redundant, Barcola’s signing gives Liverpool world-class depth across the frontline.
Gakpo’s ability to create moments of magic, such as his sensational trivela assist, proves he remains an essential part of Liverpool’s attack under Iraola.
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