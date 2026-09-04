Photo via Arsenal.com

Arsenal have received a major Bruno Guimaraes injury boost ahead of their crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea, with Mikel Arteta expecting the midfielder to return to training shortly.

The Brazilian suffered a knock in training, but Arteta has indicated that the issue is not considered serious and should not keep him out for long.

Mikel Arteta provides Bruno Guimaraes injury update

Speaking during his pre-game press conference as reported by Football London, Arteta confirmed that the Brazilian midfielder sustained a minor physical set-back following recent team sessions.

The Arsenal manager reassured supporters that while medical staff are currently monitoring the situation, the issue is not expected to sideline him for long.

“He had a knock and is being assessed, but he will probably be OK for training tomorrow,” Arteta stated when quizzed on the player’s availability for the upcoming derby.

The update comes as a major relief for the North London side, as Guimaraes has quickly integrated into Arsenal’s tactical system and established himself as a vital engine in the center of the pitch, putting in a solid shift vs Aston VIlla.

He is a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta’s strong squad

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, Bruno Guimaraes has proven to be a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta’s already strong squad.

Bringing a dynamic blend of technical composure, defensive tenacity, and forward vision, the midfielder has significantly elevated Arsenal’s middle third.

With Chelsea presenting a stern test in the upcoming fixture, having a fit and firing Bruno Guimaraes will be essential for Arteta’s side.

Provided he passes final fitness tests in training, the Brazilian is expected to feature prominently in the squad as Arsenal aim to secure three pivotal points against their London rivals.