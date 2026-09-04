Michael Olise celebrates with his Bayern teammates (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with Michael Olise in recent times, and it seems there could soon be an interesting new development on his future.

Writing in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, German journalist Christian Falk provided some insight into Olise’s situation at Bayern Munich.

Olise has been linked with Liverpool by TEAMtalk and others, and the France international certainly seems like the perfect profile to replace Mohamed Salah on that right-hand side.

One imagines there’ll also be other top clubs tracking the 24-year-old in the near future, so they may be interested to learn that he could get a release clause if he signs a new deal with Bayern.

For now there is no clause, but Falk has suggested that Bayern could be open to putting a big price in there to help convince the player whilst also giving themselves some security.

Michael Olise latest from Christian Falk

“Bayern Munich is now pushing hard to get Michael Olise on fresh terms, as there’s simply no player like the right winger available on the market,” Falk said.

“There were times at Bayern Munich when they were very proud that there was no release clause attached to any contract. But last year, there were more than a few and it’s now the way of things in Munich.

“Jamal Musiala – who we hope is getting better soon – has a release clause in his contract. So this could be an idea for Michael Olise if he signs a new contract. However, I can say that any release clause that may be attached to the winger’s contract will be very, very high.

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“If any club chooses to activate this, Bayern will have a lot of money on the table to put towards a successor. At the moment, he has a contract that isn’t as lucrative as the likes of Harry Kane’s or Jamal Musiala’s. So this is also a good argument for Bayern Munich to try and persuade the player to stay.

“Either way, I think Bayern Munich would be fine with a release clause as long as we’re discussing figures like €150m, €200m, or €250m.”

Liverpool would probably find it tricky to pay €200m or €250m, but €150m might be realistic as it wouldn’t be far off what they paid for Bradley Barcola this summer.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, and of course it may even be that Olise won’t agree to a new Bayern deal, which could open the door to LFC to negotiate a more favourable fee.