Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland attacker Chemsdine Talbi has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Although the transfer window for Premier League clubs has closed, it remains open in other leagues, especially Turkey and Saudi Arabia. There are clubs from those leagues interested in signing the Sunderland attacker this summer (h/t SportWitness).

Clubs like Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce are all keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for the attacker before the window shuts in their respective nations. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad are monitoring his situation from Saudi Arabia.

Chemsdine Talbi’s future at Sunderland

The 21-year-old is not a key player for Sunderland, and it would make sense for him to move on and join a club where he might play regularly.

There is no doubt that he is a top-class player with a bright future, and he could develop into a star in the right team. The young attacker will be hoping to play regularly at a high level, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Talbi could seek regular football

Meanwhile, Sunderland will look to recoup as much as possible from his departure and invest in the playing squad when the transfer window reopens in January. They have been very impressive with their recruitment since promotion, and it helped them secure European football at the end of last season. They will look to keep improving the team and establish themselves as a regular in the Premier League.

Talbi will be hoping to sort out his long-term future quickly and focus on his football as well.