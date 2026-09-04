Virgil van Dijk sends clear Cody Gakpo message after Liverpool U-turn

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has backed Cody Gakpo to play a major role for the Reds this season after the Dutch forward was involved in a dramatic late transfer saga with Manchester City.

Gakpo delivered an impressive performance in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town, providing the assists for both goals and immediately showing why Arne Slot’s side were reluctant to lose him.

Van Dijk: Cody Gakpo will be an important player for Liverpool this season

Speaking to Sky Sports following another strong team performance, Van Dijk was quick to heap praise on the 27-year-old forward after Gakpo produced a brilliant display, setting up both goals in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

“Great goals, Cody outstanding. Onto the next,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

Expanding on Gakpo’s role in the squad following intense transfer speculation during the window, the Netherlands international defender reiterated how crucial his international teammate remains to Liverpool’s silverware ambitions.

“Massive, I’ve said it before the transfer window times, he’s important for us. He will be important this season,” Van Dijk stated. “I’ve known him for the last couple of years, he’s still going.”

Gakpo almost joined Manchester City before Liverpool U-turn

Van Dijk’s ringing endorsement comes on the heels of a dramatic deadline-day transfer saga.

Gakpo almost joined Premier League rivals Manchester City in the closing days of the summer window after City launched a lucrative £80 million bid.

With the Dutch winger reportedly agreeing to personal terms and seeking fresh opportunities after a difficult 2025/26 campaign, a move to the Etihad Stadium appeared on the verge of completion.

The 27-year-old had endured a difficult campaign last season and was reportedly considering a fresh challenge, while Tottenham were also strongly interested in securing his signature.

Gakpo reportedly preferred a move to Manchester City over Tottenham, with the transfer appearing increasingly likely as the deadline approached.

However, Liverpool pulled off a sensational late U-turn. Fearing they would be left short in attack after failing to secure primary replacement targets late in the window, Anfield officials blocked the departure and rejected Manchester City’s approach.

Liverpool block Gakpo transfer after failing to find replacement

Gakpo subsequently held clear-the-air talks with Liverpool management and committed his immediate focus to the Reds.

The decision already appears justified following his impressive start to the new campaign.

Gakpo provided two assists against Ipswich and played a decisive role in Liverpool’s opening-day victory, while Van Dijk’s comments underline just how important the forward could become.

Gakpo now has the opportunity to prove why Liverpool were ultimately unwilling to let him go.