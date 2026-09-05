Kevin Schade celebrates a goal for Brentford (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly made an enquiry about a potential transfer move for Brentford winger Kevin Schade during the summer.

The Germany international has shone during his time in the Premier League, and looks likely to be a player Brentford could go on to sell for a significant profit.

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We’ve seen the Bees cash in on the likes of Bryan Mbeumo in the past, and it seems likely that Schade could also make the step up to playing for a bigger club.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal were keen on Schade this summer, but didn’t explore the deal any further as Brentford would’ve wanted even more than the £70m they sold Mbeumo for.

Kevin Schade transfer could be one to watch for Arsenal again

One imagines Arsenal could look at Schade again in the future, as the 24-year-old looks like he’s going to continue to be one of the most productive attacking players in the Premier League.

We’ve also previously been informed about the Gunners looking at Schade, and one imagines other big six sides would also be tempted by him.

Arsenal didn’t end up making a major attacking signing this summer, though Christos Tzolis has shown some promise since joining from Club Brugge.

By January, however, it might become clear that AFC need more options in that area of the pitch, and Schade could be someone worth pursuing.

Who else is on Arsenal’s radar?

Arsenal looked at Matias Fernandez-Pardo shortly before he joined Newcastle United, while there were also links with Malick Fofana before he joined Sunderland, as per the Athletic.

With those two no longer available, Arsenal might struggle to find that many other options, so there could be a lot of sense in trying again for Schade.

Arsenal tried shopping at the very top end of the market this summer, but ultimately missed out on the likes of Vinicius Junior, Julian Alvarez, and Morgan Rogers.

That might mean having to rethink their strategy and trying for someone like Schade instead.