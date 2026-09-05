Chelsea may have hijacked the Morgan Rogers transfer, but they need *this* Arsenal star more...

Kai Havertz and Bruno Guimaraes (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea take on Arsenal this weekend in their first big test of the new Premier League season, and all eyes will surely be on Morgan Rogers.

The England international was notably a top target for the Gunners for much of the summer transfer window, before the Blues quickly pounced to get a deal done for a whopping £117m.

With Arsenal later also missing out on ambitious targets such as Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez in attack, it ended up being a hugely frustrating summer, and there’ll be many Gooners wishing their club had been more decisive in paying up for Rogers.

Still, as fans look into how to buy Arsenal vs Chelsea tickets for tomorrow’s big match, perhaps it’s also worth reflecting on an Arsenal player who got away from Xabi Alonso’s side.

Bruno Guimaraes would’ve been perfect to replace Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea

Arsenal may not have signed that game-changing forward or winger this summer, but they still had a strong window by bringing in proven Premier League winners in the form of Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa.

Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and cost just £75m in a summer when clubs were over-paying for similar or inferior players all over the shop.

One such deal was Enzo Fernandez, who left Chelsea for Manchester City for a staggering £125m, joining Elliot Anderson (£116m) and Ayyoub Bouaddi (£86m) at the Etihad Stadium.

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Crucially for Chelsea, by the time they sold Fernandez it was too late to sign a replacement, with many of the big midfielder deals already being done and dusted.

Any one of Anderson, or perhaps Sandro Tonali or Carlos Baleba, could surely have been a good signing to bolster Chelsea’s midfield, but Guimaraes would’ve been the cheapest and probably most ideal signing to not only replace Fernandez, but arguably give the Blues an upgrade in that position.

Interestingly, Chelsea were also linked with another Arsenal player in Martin Zubimendi at various points, and that’s a sign of just how good the Gunners’ squad depth is now as he’s probably fallen behind Guimaraes in the pecking order.