Update on Chelsea transfer links with two free agents

Yves Bissouma in action for Tottenham (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Chelsea were reportedly offered the chance to sign former Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is currently a free agent.

However, it seems the Blues will not be pursuing this deal, or one for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The pair both left their respective clubs at the end of the 2025/26 season, but the Sun report that Chelsea are not going to bring either player in.

Bissouma was supposedly quite tempted by the prospect of signing a short-term deal to stay in the Premier League, while his availability also attracted interest from Ajax and Monaco, according to the report.

It remains to be seen if another club in England might now move to snap up Bissouma.

Chelsea lacking depth in midfield after Enzo Fernandez exit

Chelsea are probably right not to be looking too hard at free agents like these, who are without clubs for a good reason.

Bissouma flopped at Spurs, despite looking hugely promising earlier in his career at Brighton, and there seems little point in adding him to Xabi Alonso’s squad at Stamford Bridge.

Wijnaldum is also in his mid-30s now and has been playing in Saudi Arabia, so it would be a big ask for him to meaningfully contribute to a Chelsea side with title aspirations.

Still, these links make sense as Chelsea are looking a little short of depth in midfield after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

The west London giants notably saw a move for Monaco’s Lamine Camara collapse on Deadline Day, and someone like that would have been ideal.

We’re informed that CFC are now looking at Pablo Barrios as a priority target for January, with the club looking unlikely to try doing business with Monaco again.

Until January, Chelsea will just have to hope they can get by with Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Jordan Henderson as options in midfield, while Reece James can also play there if need be.