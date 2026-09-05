In numbers: £100m-rated Chelsea transfer target Alex Scott puts in MOTM display

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Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth against Newcastle
Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth against Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alex Scott was once again in superb form for Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon as he showed why he’s likely to be a big-money transfer target for Chelsea.

The 23-year-old bossed the midfield for Bournemouth today as they drew 2-2 away to Newcastle United, and this follows a summer of speculation over his future.

If Scott keeps playing like this it’s only going to intensify the speculation, with the Daily Mirror recently claiming that he’s seen as someone likely to move for around £100m in 2027.

Chelsea notably made a bid for Scott in the summer, according to a BBC Sport report at the time, and they could do with a midfielder like that after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

See below for Scott’s superb stats against Newcastle today…

Scott really put in a shift, with his numbers showing that he worked hard defensively whilst also providing a creative outlet with the quality of his passing.

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Who else needs to sign Alex Scott?

Chelsea may have been linked most strongly with Scott for the moment, but he’ll also surely attract interest from other major clubs if he keeps on performing at such a high level.

Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth in pre-season
Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth in pre-season (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Arsenal signed Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, so probably don’t need another midfielder of this profile right away, but one imagines he’d walk into the team at either Liverpool or Manchester United.

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Man Utd had a busy summer bringing in Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos in midfield, but Scott already looks like a clear upgrade on all of those.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could do with Scott as an upgrade on the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, and the Englishman would surely be tempted to link up with his former manager Andoni Iraola again.

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