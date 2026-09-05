Iliman Ndiaye and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Jan Kruger, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been criticised for missing out on the transfer of Iliman Ndiaye, who ended up moving from Everton to Manchester City this summer.

The Senegal international impressed during his time with the Toffees, and there had been plenty of speculation about his future until he sealed a move to Man City late on in the window.

Discussing the clubs that won the transfer market this summer, former Arsenal youngster Jay Bothroyd praised City’s window and the signing of Ndiaye in particular.

The Sky Sports pundit made it clear that Ndiaye looks like “an absolute steal” who should surely have been targeted by Arsenal.

Iliman Ndiaye tipped to be a great signing for Manchester City

“Arsenal should have gone for Ndiaye early doors,” Bothroyd said.

“Yes, we went for Vinicius Junior who’s arguably the best left-winger in the world, but when you look at the value for money for Ndiaye, I feel like £65million is an absolute steal.

“Man City, for me, had the best window. They got in top, top players straight away that can come in, hit the ground running. And they’ve got depth now.”

He added: “They’ve got so much depth going forward now. It was a great signing.”

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Arsenal could regret lack of attacking signings

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season, but at times during that campaign it seemed clear that their attack looked like a weak link.

Part of that was injuries to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard, but there was surely also room for a new signing or two.

Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus all ended up leaving the Emirates Stadium, so that arguably leaves Mikel Arteta’s squad weaker than last season in that department.

Ndiaye could surely have improved this AFC attack, but we’ll now have to see if anyone else emerges as a realistic option when the transfer window opens again in January.