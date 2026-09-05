Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, and Milos Kerkez (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC journalist James Pearce says it would have been “crazy” for the club to sell Cody Gakpo during this summer’s transfer window.

Gakpo has started the season in superb form for the Reds, with Pearce noting that he looks to be benefiting from the arrival of Andoni Iraola as manager.

There was seemingly a real chance of Liverpool selling Gakpo this summer, with the Athletic reporting on how a move to Manchester City fell through.

The Netherlands international was not at his best last season, but Pearce believes he’s now flourishing again and looking back to his best after setting up both goals against Ipswich Town last night…

It would have been crazy if Liverpool had sold Gakpo in order to sign either Minteh or Sarr.

Gakpo has looked refreshed and energised since the appointment of Iraola. Had a bad season but was massively influential in title triumph of 24/25. Great to see him flourishing again. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 4, 2026

Posting on X, the journalist said: “It would have been crazy if Liverpool had sold Gakpo in order to sign either Minteh or Sarr. Gakpo has looked refreshed and energised since the appointment of Iraola. Had a bad season but was massively influential in title triumph of 24/25. Great to see him flourishing again.”

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Cody Gakpo’s superb start to the season

Gakpo already has one goal and three assists to his name in the first three games of the Premier League season for Liverpool.

The 27-year-old is showing why he can be so important to LFC, and why there was so much interest in him this summer.

Even if things didn’t quite work out for Gakpo last season, he’s far from the only player who suffered a significant dip in form in that hugely challenging second campaign for Arne Slot.

Slot ended up being sacked at the end of the season, and we’re already seeing not just Gakpo, but also Alexander Isak and others looking a lot better under Iraola.

Liverpool fans will now be glad that Gakpo ended up staying, but it’s perhaps a bit of a worry that they really considered letting such an important player go.