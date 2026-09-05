Liverpool signed Bradley Barcola from PSG during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Liverpool against Ipswich Town in the Premier League yesterday, and he was brought on as a substitute during the second half.

The French International played around 30 minutes for Liverpool, and he already set the fastest top speed in the Premier League so far this season. Barcola clocked a top speed of 35.9 km/hr during his Liverpool debut.

Bradley Barcola makes a flying start to his Liverpool career

The Reds missed a rapid, explosive attacking outlet like him last season, and he could be a key player this season. Barcola could add a new dimension to Liverpool’s attack this season. It remains to be seen whether he can adapt quickly to English football and establish himself as a starter.

The attacker has barely played since the end of the World Cup, and Liverpool will need to be patient with him. They need to build up his match fitness before giving him starts in the Premier League. They will not want him to pick up an injury due to the lack of match fitness.

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Barcola expected to transform Liverpool attack

Liverpool have seen what explosive pace can do to their attacking unit, especially after the arrival of Victor Munoz, who has done quite well in the Premier League so far. Barcola is certainly a player with more talent and a higher ceiling. He will be expected to develop into a superstar for Liverpool.

They have paid a substantial amount of money for the French international, and it remains to be seen whether he can transform their attacking unit. The player will be desperate to prove himself in England as well, especially after struggling for gametime at PSG.