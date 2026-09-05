Bradley Barcola sends Liverpool fans wild with stunning speed on Premier League debut

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Liverpool's new manager Andoni Iraola at Anfield

Liverpool signed Bradley Barcola from PSG during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Liverpool against Ipswich Town in the Premier League yesterday, and he was brought on as a substitute during the second half.

The French International played around 30 minutes for Liverpool, and he already set the fastest top speed in the Premier League so far this season. Barcola clocked a top speed of 35.9 km/hr during his Liverpool debut.

Bradley Barcola makes a flying start to his Liverpool career

Bradley Barcola of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool FC at Portman Road on September 04, 2026 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Reds missed a rapid, explosive attacking outlet like him last season, and he could be a key player this season. Barcola could add a new dimension to Liverpool’s attack this season. It remains to be seen whether he can adapt quickly to English football and establish himself as a starter.

The attacker has barely played since the end of the World Cup, and Liverpool will need to be patient with him. They need to build up his match fitness before giving him starts in the Premier League. They will not want him to pick up an injury due to the lack of match fitness.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Stories / Latest News
Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United's defeat vs Hull City
From Spain: Man United preparing €60-70m January transfer bid for striker upgrade
Jose Mourinho with his Real Madrid players
€100m Manchester United transfer target could be available in January as issue emerges
Kai Havertz and Bruno Guimaraes
Chelsea may have hijacked the Morgan Rogers transfer, but they need *this* Arsenal star more…

Barcola expected to transform Liverpool attack

Bradley Barcola applauds the Liverpool fans
Bradley Barcola applauds the Liverpool fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have seen what explosive pace can do to their attacking unit, especially after the arrival of Victor Munoz, who has done quite well in the Premier League so far. Barcola is certainly a player with more talent and a higher ceiling. He will be expected to develop into a superstar for Liverpool.

They have paid a substantial amount of money for the French international, and it remains to be seen whether he can transform their attacking unit. The player will be desperate to prove himself in England as well, especially after struggling for gametime at PSG.

More Stories Bradley Barcola

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *