Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool tried to sign the Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old Senegal international has been a key player for the Eagles since joining them, and he helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

He is also one of the league’s best attacking players, with 21 goals in all competitions last season. Sarr has troubled Liverpool multiple times in the past, and the Reds know his strengths well. They need more dynamism and depth in the attacking unit, and their interest in the Senegal International is hardly a surprise.

However, they failed to get the deal done during the summer transfer window.

Ismaila Sarr remains a Liverpool target

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now preparing to return for the player in January after failing to agree on a deal for him before the summer deadline.

Pete O’Rourke revealed to Football Insider: “(A deal for Sarr) could be done (in January), possibly. Obviously, Liverpool did try to get him before the deadline but Palace weren’t willing to let him go. “Sarr’s representatives have hit out at that and over why he wasn’t granted his wish of making that move to Anfield. “It was a big blow for Sarr to see that move fall down, and it’ll be key now for Palace to try and get him back onside and get him back performing to his best for them between now and the January window as well.”

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Sarr could leave Crystal Palace in January

Crystal Palace are unlikely to let the player leave easily, and he is likely to cost a premium. The player is reportedly keen on the switch, and his agents have already made it clear that he should have been granted his wish to join Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace is prepared to yield in January and let the player move on for a reasonable fee. The 28-year-old is a key player for them, and his departure would be a massive blow.