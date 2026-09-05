Louis Page continues to be targeted by Manchester United (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly still working on a potential transfer deal for Leicester City wonderkid Louis Page.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with Page towards the end of the summer transfer window, but ultimately failed to get a deal done in time.

Still, a new report from the Manchester Evening News claims that Man Utd are still trying to sign the 18-year-old, and that they are confident of doing so.

However, there was also previously talk of Arsenal being potential rivals for United in the race to sign Page, as per journalist Ben Jacobs…

? BREAKING: Manchester United are still working on a deal for Leicester City's Louis Page ahead of tonight’s deadline. Talks ongoing, but a race against time. Arsenal the other club tracking the Foxes youngster. Leicester City also host Plymouth this evening, adding another… pic.twitter.com/lnTGHbkO5k — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 1, 2026

“BREAKING: Manchester United are still working on a deal for Leicester City’s Louis Page ahead of tonight’s deadline. Talks ongoing, but a race against time. Arsenal the other club tracking the Foxes youngster. Leicester City also host Plymouth this evening, adding another complication,” Jacobs posted on X on Deadline Day.

Louis Page could be a smart signing for Manchester United

Page has already played 22 games for Leicester, and has been a regular for England at youth level, so it’s not too surprising that he’s caught the eye of bigger clubs.

United have often over-spent in recent years, but would do well to focus on recruitment like this in the near future, so they can land top talent on the cheap.

Someone like Page looks like he could surely make it at Old Trafford, though even if he didn’t he could probably see his value rise significantly there, which would help MUFC to sell for a profit later.

That’s an increasingly important part of the modern game due to ever-stricter Financial Fair Play laws in place in the Premier League and elsewhere across Europe.

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United had a good record of promoting young players for much of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but they’ve lost their way slightly with a lot of erratic spending in the years since he retired.