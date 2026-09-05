Ornstein explains why Chelsea weren’t able to sign Alex Scott from Bournemouth

Alex Scott of Bournemouth (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has explained the Bournemouth summer strategy which helped them hold on to their stars.

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Bournemouth are taking on Newcastle in this afternoon’s early kick off. While the Magpies had a major summer of change, the Cherries were focused on stability – and they achieved it.

They managed to avoid selling any of their stars, despite serious interest, as transfer guru David Ornstein explained on TNT Sports before kick off at St James’ Park this afternoon,.

Bournemouth prepared to reject Chelsea offers at any price

“Bournemouth have become a model of stability and upwards progress, it’s remarkable… they were adamant from the start of the window that their key players would stay. Alex Scott, there was no chance, in their mind, that he was moving,” Ornstein explained.

“Alex Scott was the main target of Chelsea. They did go really strongly for him. But these players weren’t for sale. They’re in a really good financial position after recent sales… it was a club decision, you can offer as high as you want but it’s not going to happen.”

There is some speculation that new contracts for top stars including Scott and Rayan could include release clauses, which will change the equation next summer. Chelsea aren’t going to let Scott go so easily. But for now the Cherries can focus on getting their season off to a good start and enjoying a season in Europe after a great summer protecting what they’ve got.

You can see Ornstein discussing Bournemouth’s summer in the clip from TNT Sport embedded here: